This week’s featured Wausau business is Nigbur’s Fine Furniture, 1740 Bus. Hwy. 51 N., on the city’s northwest side. Nigbur’s is one of the largest home furnishings stores in all of Central Wisconsin, a family-owned and operated business that offers ‘small town’ service with a ‘big city’ selection of beautifully crafted furniture and accessories. Founded by Lawrence Nigbur more than 40 years ago, the company has earned a solid reputation for developing strong relationships with their customers, people who are treated like family from the moment they walk through the door. Immediately when you enter the building, you’ll find yourself in a world of gorgeous design ideas for every room in your home. From furniture sold directly from the showroom floor to custom-designed pieces, the Nigbur’s team, spearheaded by General Manager Linda Nigbur, will go the extra mile to ensure your spaces are perfectly finished with pieces that are designed to last for generations. Each piece of furniture is backed not only by a warranty, but by the Nigbur family’s commitment to service before, during and after the sale. Wausau is lucky to have this gem, which draws customers from throughout the Midwest. Here is what Linda Nigbur had to say about her family’s legacy – and their ongoing success in Wausau.

From left: Linda, Beverly and Lawrence Nigbur decorate for the holidays at Nigbur’s Fine Furniture. Photo: Christina Kimball for Wausau Pilot & Review

Q: When was your business established, and what prompted you to start?

A: Nigbur’s Fine Furniture began in 1977 when my father, Lawrence Nigbur, managed and then purchased the Weltman Brothers Furniture store in downtown Wausau. In 1981, when the mall was being built, we relocated – which allowed us to expand and diversify the furniture offerings. Since then, we’ve expanded several times. My father wanted to provide a more unique shopping experience to our community, to offer great value and exceptional customer service. I started in a full-time position in 1985 and assumed full management duties in 1999.

Q: How did you choose the name?

A: At first we were called Larry Nigbur’s Weltman Furniture, as a transition. Upon opening in this location, the name was then changed to Nigbur’s Fine Furniture. The name conveys value and exceptional product selection, and certainly a superior customer service model.

Q: Tell us about Nigbur’s. What products or services do you offer?

A: We offer many domestically-made lines of furniture, including better lines of upholstery and leather and case goods lines made in the Midwest. Perhaps our most unique and exceptional offering is the Stressless line from Ekornes, a Norwegian Company offering the only reclining furniture endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association. We fully service the furniture we sell and offer white glove delivery through central and northern Wisconsin, and even as far as Minneapolis, Upper Michigan, Verona and the Fox Valley area.

Q: What makes your business unique? What sets you apart from the rest?

A: We have a large showroom with furniture, accessories and area rugs displayed in settings to show how things look in a home setting, with diverse and unique lines of home furnishings. The furniture we sell is meant to last for generations, with exceptional quality craftsmanship. We pride ourselves on being the most helpful and knowledgeable when working with customers, and offering the best service around.

Q: What are you most proud of accomplishing?

A: The continued growth we’ve had and surviving many economic challenges and changes in our community. We take pride in constantly improving what we do and having such a loyal customer following.

Q: What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

We hope Nigbur’s Fine Furniture will continue to grow and service our great city of Wausau and the whole central Wisconsin area. We are hopeful that the current supply challenges we face will lessen in 2022 and we can begin to work back to reasonable delivery times. We are thankful that our customers are understanding of the situation at hand and continuing to support us!

Connect with Nigbur’s Fine Furniture

Nigbur’s – 1740 Bus. Hwy. 51, Wausau – 715-318-7966

Online at Nigbur’s Fine Furniture and on Facebook

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on Sundays