Zaleski Sports

MOSINEE – Lexi Freiboth scored 18 points to help lift the Mosinee girls basketball team to a 59-39 over Wausau East in nonconference action Friday night at Mosinee High School.

Mosinee raced out to a 33-19 lead by halftime and held on in the second half despite woes from the free throw line, making just eight of 22 attempts.

Abbi Martin, Jenna Placek and Kate Fitzgerald each added eight points for the Indians (2-0).

Wausau East, playing its season opener, was led by Madisyn Krueger’s 15 points.

Wausau East is off until next Friday when it plays Crandon at D.C. Everest. Mosinee is back in action Monday at Shawano.

Indians 59, Lumberjacks 39

Wausau East 19 20 – 39

Mosinee 33 26 – 59

WAUSAU EAST (39): Sydney Crawford 0 0-0 0, Hailey Valiska 2 0-1 5, Claire Coushman 2 0-0 5, Graysen Burger 1 1-1 3, Lily Messman 1 5-7 7, Madisyn Krueger 6 0-2 15, Baley Berndt 0 0-0 0, Charlie Place 0 0-0 0, Jess Nardi 2 0-0 4. FG: 14. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 5 (Krueger 3, Valiska 1, Coushman 1). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Burger. Record: 0-1.

MOSINEE (59): Lexi Freiboth 8 1-6 18, Jenna Placek 3 2-4 8, Adalyn Lehman 2 1-4 5, Abbi Martin 4 0-0 8, Claire Selenske 2 0-0 4, Kate Fitzgerald 2 3-6 8, Jessica Maurer 1 0-0 3, Hailey Shnowske 1 1-2 3, Brooke Bauman 1 0-0 2, Hannah Shnowske 0 0-0 0. FG: 24. FT: 8-22. 3-pointers: 3 (Freiboth 1, Fitzgerald 1, Mauer 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Selenske. Record: 2-0.