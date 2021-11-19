Wausau Pilot & Review

Sheriff’s officials in Portage County are investigating an apparent road rage incident that led to a semi tractor trailer crash, according to a news release.

Crash scene on Hwy. 66 in Portage County. Photo courtesy of the Portage County Sheriff’s Department

The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Hwy. 66, about a quarter-mile east of County Hwy. J in the town of Sharon.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver of a semi was traveling east on Hwy. 66 when he was passed by an eastbound black Vokswagen sedan. After completing the pass, the sedan driver abruptly applied the brakes for no apparent reason, prompting the semi driver to take evasive action to avoid rear-ending the Volkswagen, police said.

But the semi’s brakes locked and the vehicle veered across westbound traffic and into the north ditch of Hwy. 66. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the Volkswagen driver did not stop at the scene, but continued east on Hwy. 66. No injuries were reported.

Lukas said the sedan and semi had contact, which would likely have led to damage on the rear of the Volkswagen. The semi was heavily damaged in front and was towed from the scene.

Police are seeking to identify the driver of the Volkswagen. Anyone with information should call the Portage County Sheriff’s Department at 715-346-1400 or contact Crime Stoppers on the P3 app or by phone at 1-888-346-6600.

All photos courtesy of the Portage County Sheriff’s Department