LOS ANGELES – Central Wisconsin native Skylar Witte is set to hit the big screen in December.

Skylar Witte and Brock Harris in “Last Shoot Out.” Photo courtesy Individuality Consulting.

Witte, a D.C. Everest Senior High School alum, plays the lead, Jocelyn Miller Callahan, in Lionsgate’s “Last Shoot Out.” The film is set for release on Dec. 3 in select theaters, on DVD and streaming. The film stars Bruce Dern, Cam Gigandet, Michael Welch, David Deluise and the late Jay Pickett. Director Michael Feifer wrapped production on “Last Shoot Out” in November 2020. Shortly after, the film was acquired by Lionsgate for distribution.

A private screening of the film is being planned for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5. at D.C. Everest Senior High School, 6500 Alderson St., Weston. A red carpet event will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Witte, born and raised in Wisconsin, has been featured in several commercials, television shows and movies. “Last Shoot Out” will be her first starring role. She attended both Altoona and D.C. Everest Senior high schools and is a graduate of UW-Madison, majoring in communications. Witte was crowned Miss Wisconsin USA 2017 and went on to represent the state at the Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Witte got her start as a professional model, twice walking in New York Fashion Week. She has co-hosted several state Miss USA pageants. Most recently, Witte was the on-site host and emcee for Country Jam USA in Eau Claire. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

About the film

After newlywed Jocelyn Miller Callahan (Skylar Witte) learns that her husband Jody Callahan (Michael Welch) had her father shot down, she flees from the Callahan ranch in fear. She’s rescued by gunman Billy Tyson (Brock Harris), who safeguards her at a remote outpost run by Ryker (David Deluise) as he staves off Jody’s attempts to reclaim his bride. Cam Gigandet and Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern light up this gritty Western saga of love, betrayal and revenge.