Wausau Pilot & Review

All Wisconsin and U.S. flags should be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade incident, according to a news release by Gov. Tony Evers.

At least five people died and more than 40 others were injured Sunday when an SUV plowed into a crowd of people at the city’s annual parade, officials said. Among the victims are children.

Last night, Gov. Evers released a statement on this tragic event available here and below:

“Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.”

The order is effective at sunrise and ends at sunset.

Executive Order #141 can be found here.