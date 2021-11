WAUSAU – Wausau West High School general and AP physics teacher Krista Gates recently earned the Resolution of Commendation from the Board of Education for receiving recertification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, the Wausau School District announced today.

The NBPTS is recognized as the gold standard in teaching certification, with a mission to advance accomplished teaching for all students. She was nominated by West High Principal Jeb Steckbauer.