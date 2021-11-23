MERRILL – As Aspirus Health continues to onboard the clinics and hospitals it acquired from Ascension, it also will continue to evaluate ways to provide the best care to all patients.

Patients being seen at Ascension Medical Group – Merrill, 3430 E. Main St., will now be seen at Aspirus Merrill Clinic, 3333 E. Main St., beginning Dec. 1.

AMG – Merrill patients’ level of care is expanding, as they will now have access to an onsite lab, as well as mammography.

All current providers at AMG – Merrill will see their patients at Aspirus Merrill Clinic; patients do not need to do anything further.

Anyone with questions can call 715-539-5600.