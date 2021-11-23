Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wisconsin Rapids Assumption girls basketball team earned its second-straight win to start the 2021-22 season with a narrow 35-29 victory over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference South Division game Tuesday at Assumption High School.

Assumption shot just 25 percent (13-for-51) but were able to hold on for the win.

Ainara de Sainz Rozas had 13 points and Maleia Kolo added 10 for the Royals (2-0 overall and Marawood South).

Maggie Wulf and Lily Ziemetz each had 10 points for the Cardinals, who fall to 1-2 and 0-2 in the Marawood South.

Newman Catholic is off until Tuesday, Nov. 30, when it plays a nonconference game at Rosholt.

Royals 35, Cardinals 29

Newman Catholic 13 16 – 29

Assumption 18 17 – 35

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (29): Lily Scheilds 1 0-2 2, Ashley Jankowski 2 2-2 6, Maggie Wulf 4 2-3 10, Lily Ziemetz 3 3-3 10, Mel Severson 0 1-2 1, Evie Bates 0 0-0 0. FG: 10. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 1 (Ziemetz 1). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-2, 0-2 Marawood Conference South Division.

ASSUMPTION (35): Ainara Sainz de Rozas 4-12 4-5 13, Addi Vollert 0-7 2-2 2, Kendall Duellman 0-3 0-0 0, Izzy Jungwirth 0-3 1-2 1, Kayla Kerkman 1-8 1-2 3, Cristin Casey 0-2 0-0 0, Anna Schooley 3-9 0-1 6, Maleia Kolo 5-7 0-1 10. FG: 13-51. FT: 8-13. 3-pointers: 1-19 (Sainz de Rozas 1-5, Casey 0-1, Duellman 0-2, Vollert 0-3, Jungwirth 0-3, Kerkman 0-5). Rebounds: 14 (Schooley 3, Casey 3). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-0 overall and Marawood Conference South Division.