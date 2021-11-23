Wausau Pilot & Review

Flags of the U.S. and Wisconsin are ordered to be flown at half-staff Wednesday, Nov 24 in honor of a Beloit police officer who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed the order, which honors Officer Daniel J. “Dan” Daly of Beloit.

Daly died Nov. 15. He was 48.



“Dan dedicated more than two decades of his life to selflessly serving the people of this state, and Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family, the Beloit Police Department, and all those who knew and loved him,” said Gov. Evers. “Especially as we enter the holiday season, where his absence will surely be felt, we are thinking of Dan’s family, friends, and loved ones as they mourn his loss.”



Daly first joined the Beloit Police Department as an intern in 1994 and was sworn into service in 1997, rising to become a field training officer and Honor Guard member. Daly, remembered by his fellow officers for his laughter and mentorship, was awarded the City of Beloit Officer Spotlight last year. Daly also served with the Rockton Police Department in Illinois and worked for several private security companies.



Services for Officer Daniel J. Daly will be held on Wed., Nov. 24, 2021, in Beloit.



Executive Order #142 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Wed., Nov. 24, 2021, and is available here.