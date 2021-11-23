WAUSAU – National speakers Debbie Peterson and Candy Whirley will be featured at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Leadership Conference to be held from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 2022, at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild.

The Conference is designed to inspire and encourage women of all ages and career levels. This event offers an opportunity for women to develop skills that will carry through to both their work and personal lives.

“Since its inception, the goal of the Women’s Leadership Conference has been to create an all-inclusive event.” said Mona Fox, a member of the event’s planning committee. “The event offers value to current leaders who may want to advance or grow in their current role, new leaders emerging with their skills and long-time leaders who want to refresh their skills. It really is a conference for any level of leadership you aspire to, both personal and professional.”

This year’s event features a pair of national speakers and authors, Debbie Peterson and Candy Whirley.

Peterson runs a speaking and coaching business to help her clients develop a focused mindset for fulfilling professional results by harnessing the power of their thoughts. Peterson is the host of the Success without Sacrifice Podcast, and author of “Clarity: How Smart Professionals Create Career Success on Their Teams.”

Whirley offers her experience in training, customer service, management and entertainment. She is a former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader and has been a business owner and author for 20 years.

New in 2022, each conference participant will receive three pre-autographed books written by the event’s featured speakers. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask the speakers for a more personalized autograph throughout the day.

The program is open to both members and non-members for $125. A table of eight can be reserved for $1,000. A lunch buffet and snacks are included in this price. Those interested in attending can register at WausauChamber.com or by calling the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce at 715-848-5953. For more information about the program, visit WausauChamber.com.