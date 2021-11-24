This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Humane Society of Marathon County is a service of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary in Mosinee.

This week’s featured adoptable pet is Mushu, a gorgeous guy who was brought to the Humane Society of Marathon County after being found as a stray.

I’m super cute, playful and adventurous – and I can guarantee you’ll never be bored again. If you think we could be best friends, please come visit me soon! One thing you should know is that I am FIV positive, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have a lot of love to give!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.