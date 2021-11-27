Wausau Pilot & Review

Investigators in Portage County are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who was found dead Friday, her body partially submerged in the Wisconsin River.

Te Portage County Communications Center took a 911 call just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 reporting an elderly woman along the bank of the river who was not breathing. Police and rescue crews responded to an area near 1800 Sherman Ave. in the village of Whiting, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department release.

First responders pulled the woman from the water and determined she had died, police said.

The Portage County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

An initial investigation revealed she left her apartment earlier in the day and was later located along the riverbank. The death is under investigation and does not appear suspicious in nature.