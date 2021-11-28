Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – The D.C. Everest girls basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend at its home tournament.

D.C. Everest lost to Hudson 66-31 on Friday before coming back to defeat Holmen 64-46 on Saturday to even its record at 2-2 this season.

Hudson cruised out to a 35-14 lead by halftime of Friday’s game and won going away.

Ella Carstensen had 16 points and Grace Lewis scored 14 for the Raiders.

D.C. Everest was led by Katie Schulz with seven points.

In the win over Holmen, Kiara Hammond scored a game-high 20 points, and Braelyn Beiler made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for D.C. Everest.

The Evergreens will play another nonconference game at Eau Claire North on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Raiders 66, Evergreens 31

Hudson 35 31 – 66

D.C. Everest 14 17 – 31

HUDSON (66): Grace Lewis 4 3-6 14, Kira Young 4 0-0 8, Olivia Grothaus 2 5-6 9, Grace Hanson 2 1-4 5, Rachel Burns 0 0-0 0, Maya Johnson 0 0-0 0, Katie Grismore 1 0-1 2, Jordan Ualoub 0 0-0 0, Ella Carstensen 6 4-4 16, Simone Ransom 1 0-0 2, Olivia Pettey 3 4-6 10. FG: 23. FT: 17-27. 3-pointers: 3 (Lewis 3). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Johnson. Record: 3-0.

D.C. EVEREST (31): Jenna Check 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Hall 0 0-0 0, Braelyn Beiler 3 0-0 6, Grace Sandquist 0 1-2 1, Katie Schulz 3 0-0 7, Kiara Hammond 1 1-2 3, Brianna Rux 0 1-2 1, Paisley Leszczynski 0 0-0 0, Riley Zuleger 1 0-0 2, Brenna Lehrke 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Stowell 1 0-0 2, Lauryn Wimmer 0 1-2 1, Abby Kislow 1 2-2 4, Ella Pavlovich 2 0-0 4. FG: 12. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 1 (Schulz 1). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Stowell. Record: 1-2.

Saturday’s Game

Evergreens 64, Vikings 46

Holmen 17 29 – 46

D.C. Everest 32 32 – 64

HOLMEN (46): Gabby Powell 0 0-1 0, Kaylin Metzler 1 0-1 2, Maria Jacobson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Olson 1 1-1 3, Sydney Valiska 2 0-0 6, Delaney Gelder 1 0-0 2, Olivia Schneider 3 4-7 10, Molly Twitchell 0 0-0 0, Danika Rebhahn 5 3-4 16, Kayla Allen 0 0-0 0, Marissa Baker 0 2-2 2, Chloe Lichucki 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Reibel 0 5-6 5. FG: 13. FT: 15-21. 3-pointers: 5 (Rebhahn 3, Valiska 2). Fouls: 10. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-4.

D.C. EVEREST (64): Brenna Lehrke 1 0-3 2, Jenna Check 0 0-0 0, Braelyn Beiler 6 0-0 17, Katie Schulz 1 0-0 3, Kiara Hammond 10 0-0 20, Riley Zuleger 2 2-2 6, Kennedy Stowell 2 0-1 4, Lauryn Wimmer 0 2-2 2, Abby Kislow 3 0-1 6, Ella Pavlovich 1 2-2 4. FG: 26. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 6 (Beiler 5, Schulz 1). Fouls: 21. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-2.