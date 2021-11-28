Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – The Wausau West boys hockey team split a pair of games at the Eau Claire Holiday Tournament this past weekend to open its 2021-22 season.

West lost to Eau Claire Memorial 5-2 on Friday before coming back for a 4-2 victory over Superior on Saturday.

In the win over Superior, the Warriors were outshot 42-25 but were able to scratch out a victory.

Cade Gruber, Brody Brimacombe and Thomas Gerum scored goals to give West a 3-0 lead after two periods.

After Superior closed to within a goal, Gerum added another score for the Warriors to ice the victory.

Gruber and Grant Halmstad had goals in the loss to Memorial on Friday.

West will travel south this coming weekend for a pair of nonconference games. The Warriors will play at Waukesha on Friday and University School of Milwaukee on Saturday.

Friday’s Game

Old Abes 5, Warriors 2

Wausau West 1 1 0 – 2

Eau Claire Memorial 2 1 2 – 5

First period: 1. ECM, Tyler Starich (Cole Fisher, Connor Byrne), 0:53; 2. WW, Cade Gruber (Brody Brimacombe, Thomas Gerum), 4:35; 3. ECM, Peyton Platter (Dylan Bryne, Luke Lindsay), 16:22.

Second period: 4. WW, Grant Halmstad (Chase Prohaska), 1:21; 5. ECM, Platter (Byrne), 14:16.

Third period: 6. ECM, C. Byrne (Platter), 0:42; 7. ECM, Lindsay, 6:48.

Saves: WW, Colin Mertes 36; ECM, Will Seymour 16.

Records: Wausau West 0-1; Eau Claire Memorial 1-0.

Saturday’s Game

Warriors 4, Spartans 2

Superior 0 0 2 – 2

Wausau West 1 2 1 – 4

First period: 1. WW, Cade Gruber (Thomas Gerum, Caden Bohlin), 12:52.

Second period: 2. WW, Brody Brimacombe, pp., 6:24; 3. WW, Gerum (Tyler Cleveland), 7:40.

Third period: 4. S, Lucas Williams; 5. S, Kell Piggott; 6. WW, Gerum, 3:01.

Saves: S, Trevor Soderlund 21; W, Adam Prokop 40.

Records: Superior 1-2; Wausau West 1-1.