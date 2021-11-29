Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Wausau are actively seeking a man preciously convicted of crimes against children who allegedly tampered with his GPS monitor and is unaccounted for as of Monday afternoon.

Robert E. Johnson, 44, is now wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Johnson was convicted in 2012 on charges of first degree sexual assault of a child. He was released in August and his supervision is active until 2041.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s location is urged to call 715-261-7795 or contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-8777.