Wausau Pilot & Review

Accumulating snow will bring hazardous travel conditions to much of central Wisconsin on Monday, including Wausau and Marathon County.

According to the National Weather Service, light to moderate snow prompted by a clipper low pressure system will spread to east-central and far northeast Wisconsin throughout the day on Monday. Precipitation, which could include a mix of rain and snow, will taper off in the late afternoon or early evening hours.

Accumulations between a half inch and 3 inches are expected for most locations.

Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will complicate travel with the worst conditions expected along Hwy. 29 and to the north. Travelers are urged to slow down, keep extra distance between vehicles, allow extra time and be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions.