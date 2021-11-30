Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – D.C. Everest won eight of the 11 races but Stevens Point used its depth to win the Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swimming dual meet on Tuesday, 91-67, at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Stevens Point had nine second-place and eight third-place finishes to pull out the win in the season opener for both teams.

Konnor Pilger won the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.30) and the 500 freestyle (5:11.48) for Stevens Point’s two individual wins. The other victory for SPASH was the 200 freestyle relay team of Gavin Stelzer, Hayden Ackerlund, Sam Gargulak and Pilger (1:45.03).

Camden Barwick won the 50 freestyle (23.18) and the 100 freestyle (55.86), and was part of two winning relay teams as well for D.C. Everest.

Adam Swedlund won the 200 IM (2:38.92), David Mayer won the 100 butterfly (58.12) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.30), and Keaton Barwick took first in the 100 backstroke (1:01.85) as well for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest will compete at Marshfield on Thursday, while Stevens Point will have a week off before hosting Marshfield on Dec. 7.

Stevens Point 91, D.C. Everest 67

200 medley relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Adam Swedlund, David Mayer, Keaton Barwick, Camden Barwick), 1:51.82; 2. Stevens Point (Eddie Sapa, Hayden Ackerlund, Kegan Brown, Keegan McKinley-Chapin), 1:59.39.

200 freestyle: 1. Konnor Pilger (SP) 1:54.30; 2. Sam Gargulak (SP) 2:08.22; 3. Benjamin Soehl (DC) 2:20.64; 4. Cooper Gunderson (SP) 2:33.25.

200 individual medley: 1. Swedlund (DC) 2:38.92; 2. Joey Kozicki (SP) 2:40.61; 3. Levi Hubbard (SP) 2:42.25.

50 freestyle: 1. C. Barwick (DC) 23.18; 2. McKinley-Chapin (SP) 25.03; 3. Gavin Stelzer (SP) 25.36; 4. Conner Hoffman (SP) 31.53; 5. Calden Berg (DC) 36.29; 6. Woodrow Frisch (DC) 43.63.

100 butterfly: 1. Mayer (DC) 58.12; 2. Sapa (SP) 1:03.83; 3. Brown (SP) 1:11.73.

100 freestyle: 1. C. Barwick (DC) 55.86; 2. Stelzer (SP) 59.80; 3. Ackerlund (SP) 1:00.18; 4. Gunderson (SP) 1:09.32; 5. Berg (DC) 1:26.45.

500 freestyle: 1. Pilger (SP) 5:11.48; 2. K. Barwick (DC) 5:41.68; 3. Gargulak (SP) 5:58.95; 4. Hubbard (SP) 6:39.97.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Stevens Point (Stelzer, Ackerlund, Gargulak, Pilger) 1:45.03; 2. Stevens Point (Brown, Gunderson, Kozicki, Landon Bicknase) 1:54.94.

100 backstroke: 1. K. Barwick (DC) 1:01.85; 2. McKinley-Chapin (SP) 1:07.98; 3. Sapa (SP) 1:08.28; 4. Soehl (DC) 1:23.22; 5. Hoffman (SP) 1:26.21.

100 breaststroke: 1. Mayer (DC) 1:06.30; 2. Swedlund (DC) 1:16.08; 3. Bicknase (SP) 1:20.66; 4. Ackerlund (SP) 1:26.61; 5. Kozicki (SP) 1:29.69.

400 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (C. Barwick, K. Barwick, Swedlund, Mayer) 3:48.46; 2. Stevens Point (Pilger, Gargulak, Sapa, McKinley-Chapin) 4:00.76; 3. Stevens Point (Gunderson, Hubbard, Stelzer, Hoffman) 4:42.04; 4. Stevens Point (Bicknase, Hayden Nguyen, Andrew Dziak, Nathan Busch) 5:22.04.