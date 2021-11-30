From Dec. 1-31, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a paper plate aquarium. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

From Dec. 1-31, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a small wooden heart pendant. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

The Marathon County Public Library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on caring for winter plants on Dec. 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and again on Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10592.

Join the library for Family Story Time online! On Dec. 7, kids and families can hear stories all about magic. Viewers will also learn about the copperband butterfly fish in the library’s aquarium. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time Dec. 14 for stories about socks! In addition, viewers can also learn about the flame hawkfish that lives in the library’s aquarium. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

On Dec. 21, kids and families can hear library staff read storybooks about winter! A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

On Dec. 28, the stories will revolve around the theme of “new.” Plus, kids can learn about the Grab & Go craft for kids that will be offered in January! A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.