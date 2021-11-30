STEVENS POINT – Enjoy a showcase of student creativity at the upcoming annual “Afterimages” dance concert, staged Dec. 3-5 by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Department of Theatre and Dance.
“Afterimages 2021” will be performed in Jenkins Theatre in the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 5.
The show features student directors, choreographers, dancers and designers for sets, costumes, lighting and sound.
“Afterimages affords students the time and space to experiment with their artistry in a safe and collaborative environment, both as dancers and choreographers,” said Arista Detter, one of the members of the student directing team.
Dance works include:
- “Maestro,” by Kenna Kramer, a junior dance and psychology major, brings classical music to visual life using different art forms.
- “Her Voices,” by sophomore dance and pre-physical therapy major Elizabeth Pischel, is a series of self-proclamations from different voices of the same mind.
- “Within My Tainted Eyes,” by Bruno Salgado, a senior dance major, explores the ideas of sin, self-punishment and self-resolution.
- “Silhouettes,” by Taylor Kohlbeck, junior dance and psychology major, uses the image of a silhouette as a metaphor for complex feelings hidden below the surface of our bodies.
- “Views from a Park Bench,” by junior dance and musical theatre major Arista Detter, explores the different stages of love, with strangers united through its complexities.
- “I Long for a Place…,” by Jax Emmel, a senior dance major, looks at the idea of longing for the past or the future and forgetting to not appreciate the present moment.
- “New Beginnings,” by Alissa Krueger, senior dance and arts management major, aspires to celebrate who we are today despite being in a time of change and uncertainty.
Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and $16 for age 17 and younger at the UW-Stevens Point Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center concourse, by calling 715-346-4100 or at http://tickets.uwsp.edu. Discounts are available for UW-Stevens Point students, faculty and staff.
Source: UWSP