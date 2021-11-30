STEVENS POINT – Enjoy a showcase of student creativity at the upcoming annual “Afterimages” dance concert, staged Dec. 3-5 by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Department of Theatre and Dance.

“Afterimages 2021” will be performed in Jenkins Theatre in the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 5.

The show features student directors, choreographers, dancers and designers for sets, costumes, lighting and sound.

“Afterimages affords students the time and space to experiment with their artistry in a safe and collaborative environment, both as dancers and choreographers,” said Arista Detter, one of the members of the student directing team.

Dance works include:

“Maestro,” by Kenna Kramer, a junior dance and psychology major, brings classical music to visual life using different art forms.

“Her Voices,” by sophomore dance and pre-physical therapy major Elizabeth Pischel, is a series of self-proclamations from different voices of the same mind.

“Within My Tainted Eyes,” by Bruno Salgado, a senior dance major, explores the ideas of sin, self-punishment and self-resolution.

“Silhouettes,” by Taylor Kohlbeck, junior dance and psychology major, uses the image of a silhouette as a metaphor for complex feelings hidden below the surface of our bodies.

“Views from a Park Bench,” by junior dance and musical theatre major Arista Detter, explores the different stages of love, with strangers united through its complexities.

“I Long for a Place…,” by Jax Emmel, a senior dance major, looks at the idea of longing for the past or the future and forgetting to not appreciate the present moment.

“New Beginnings,” by Alissa Krueger, senior dance and arts management major, aspires to celebrate who we are today despite being in a time of change and uncertainty.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and $16 for age 17 and younger at the UW-Stevens Point Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center concourse, by calling 715-346-4100 or at http://tickets.uwsp.edu. Discounts are available for UW-Stevens Point students, faculty and staff.

Source: UWSP