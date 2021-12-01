Wausau Pilot & Review

A 32-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly firing a handgun in downtown Stevens Point, officials said.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. to the 1300 block of Second Street for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told officers that the man, later identified as Josiah Harvath, was seen breaking into several vehicles before he pointed and then fired a handgun.

Harvath, who is accused of firing off two shots before he was arrested, is facing multiple charges. No one was injured in the shooting and Harvath was arrested within minutes of the 911 call.

Police transported Harvath to a local hospital for a chemical test of his blood before booking him into the Portage County Jail. He is facing recommended charges of endangering safety, theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Harvath, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2008 felony conviction, could also face charges of illegal weapons possession. Court records show he was convicted of exposing a child to harmful descriptions and spent four years on probation.

Police also suspect Harvath of stealing items from vehicles before the shooting. Additional charges are possible.