This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Humane Society of Marathon County is a service of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary in Mosinee.

My name is Mya. I’ve never been one to believe in miracles, but I’m hoping for one right now. I’m a senior dog in a shelter setting and I don’t get along perfectly with everyone, meaning I’m in a category that makes me harder to adopt. I’m friendly with other dogs who are my size or bigger but prefer not to be around the little yappers. I am not comfortable around small children who may be too active or not understanding of my need for personal space. Cats don’t seem to be a problem and I am more comfortable and familiar with women. I’m hopeful someone will see I’m just as deserving as the little puppy a few kennels down. I am a great girl and the right dog for someone whose lifestyle matches mine.