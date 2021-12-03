Wausau Pilot & Review

A Thursday afternoon crash in the eastbound lanes of US 10 near Amherst has left one person dead.

According to the State Patrol, a 2010 Chevy Equinox driven by a 30-year-old Harshaw man was approaching a construction zone that featured a single-lane closure. As the driver entered the construction zone, he struck a truck and trailer that were working in the area.

The driver of the Equinox died at the scene. The driver of the construction equipment was not injured in the incident.

The State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. Names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.

