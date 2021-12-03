Wausau Pilot & Review

Flags of the U.S. and Wisconsin are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday to honor a firefighter who died in the line of duty after contracting COVID-19.

Brandon R. Romo, of Pardeeville, died Nov. 6. He was 32.

Romo proudly served the Pardeeville community as a volunteer firefighter for three years, demonstrating kindness, grit, and integrity in both his professional and personal lives. Romo will be remembered as a loving husband, father of three, son, friend, and colleague whose presence brought levity and laughter to those around him.

A celebration of life will be held for Romo on Sat., Dec. 4, 2021.

“By all accounts, Brandon was incredibly beloved by those who knew him, and Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, the Pardeeville Fire Department, and the entire Pardeeville community,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Especially with the holidays upon us, we’re thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones as they grieve his loss.”

Executive Order #144 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., Dec. 4, 2021, and is available here.

In addition to honoring the life and service of firefighter Brandon R. Romo, pursuant to Gov. Evers’ Executive Order #141, the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin were already ordered to be lowered on Sat., Dec. 4, 2021, as a mark of respect for two victims of the tragedy at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade.