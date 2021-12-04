Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Addison Lavicka had 24 points, 12 rebounds and five steals to lift the Athens girls basketball team to a 57-48 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference crossover game Friday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Lavicka made 7 of 16 shots from the field, including two 3-pointers, and was 8-for-10 at the free throw line to help power Athens (5-0 overall, 3-0 Marawood North) to the road win.

Jazelle Hartwig added 19 points and eight rebounds in the win for the Bluejays.



Athens hosts Rib Lake and Newman Catholic will be at home against Auburndale on Tuesday.

Newman Catholic statistics were not reported. The Cardinals are now 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the Marawood South.

Bluejays 57, Cardinals 48

Athens 33 24 – 57

Newman Catholic 19 29 – 48

ATHENS (57): Addyson Zettler 0-1 0-0 0, Addison Lavicka 7-16 8-10 24, Celina Ellenbecker 0-6 0-0 0, Jazelle Hartwig 7-14 4-4 19, Sophia Coker 1-3 3-4 5, Sydney Coker 2-8 2-2 6, Elizabeth Van Rixel 1-6 1-4 6, Alonna Haines 0-3 0-0 0. FG: 18-55. FT: 18-26. 3-pointers: 3-17 (Lavicka 2-5, Hartwig 1-4, Zettler 0-1, Van Rixel 0-2, Ellenbecker 0-5). Rebounds: 39 (Lavicka 12). Record: 5-0, 3-0 Marawood Conference North Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (48): Statistics not reported. Record: 1-3, 0-3 Marawood Conference South Division.