Wausau Pilot & Review

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the day Sunday in Wausau, with treacherous travel conditions expected to stretch into Monday.

Periods of snow, heavy at times, are expected today with wind gusts to 30 mph or more. Freezing drizzle or drizzle could mix in with the snow as it diminishes south of Hwy. 29 during the evening Sunday, while snow continues across the north.

Additional snow is expected Sunday night across central and north-central Wisconsin.

Snowfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are likely north of a line from Tomahawk to Carter to Fish Creek, with 2 to 5 inches of snow to the south.

Hazardous travel conditions will linger on Monday, especially across far north-central Wisconsin from lake effect snow showers. Strong northwest winds gusting to 40 mph will arrive early Monday morning following a cold front. They could produce areas of blowing and drifting snow from any snow still falling or in areas with new snow on the ground.

Travel will be very difficult in those areas, as well as for high profile vehicles. The combination of strong winds and cold air flowing into the area in the wake of the departing storm system will produce winds chills below zero Monday night.

Light to moderate snow also could produce hazardous travel conditions Tuesday night.