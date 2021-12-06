The Marathon County Veterans Service Office hosted a Veterans Day Resource Fair on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021. The event that honored all those who served was held at the Marathon County Historical Society in Wausau.

Lieutenant Colonel. Ralph Sliwicki was the MC and Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg provided a speech and proclamation. Girl Scouts passed out thank you cards and treats. Over 22 venders were present to provide veteran resources

The Veterans Day ceremony included an Honor Guard rifle salute, Color Guard presentation, the solemn bell toll and playing of taps. The local Veterans organizations involved were the Wausau American Legion Post 10 and Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, Wausau VFW Post 388, AMVETS and the Man of Honor Society.

Photos and story courtesy of Mike Heilmann