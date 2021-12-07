Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Auburndale girls basketball team used a big second half to pull away and defeat Wausau Newman Catholic 64-43 on Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School.

The Eagles led 29-25 at halftime before clamping down in the second half, outscoring Newman Catholic (1-4, 0-4 Marawood Conference South Division) 35-18.

Gracie Krings made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points for Auburndale, which is now 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Marawood South.

Aliah Hamus added 12 points and Josie Ertl 10 for the Eagles.

Lily Zeimetz scored all 12 of her points in the first half for the Cardinals. Maggie Wulf led Newman Catholic with 13 points.

Both teams return to action for Marawood Conference crossovers on Friday. Auburndale will be at Phillips and Newman Catholic will play at Abbotsford.

Eagles 64, Cardinals 43

Auburndale 29 35 – 64

Newman Catholic 25 18 – 43

AUBURNDALE (64): Aliah Hamus 5 1-3 12, Gracie Krings 8 2-2 24, Delaney Becker 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Grimm 3 2-3 9, Josie Ertl 5 0-1 10, Samantha Stanton 0 0-0 0, Annamarie Aue 3 1-3 7, Lilly Hasenohrl 0 2-2 2. FG: 24. FT: 8-14. 3-pointers: 8 (Krings 6, Hamus 1, Grimm 1). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-0, 4-0 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (43): Signey Galang 2 4-4 9, Shields 0 0-0 0, Ashley Jankowski 0 1-2 1, Maggie Wulf 5 3-6 13, Lily Zeimetz 5 0-0 12, Severson 1 0-0 2, Bates 3 0-0 6, Danisa Zenk 0 0-0 0. FG: 16. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 3 (Zeimetz 2, Galang 1). Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Jankowski. Record: 1-4, 0-4 Marawood Conference South Division.