WAUSAU – The Wausau West girls basketball team dominated the first half and went on to double up Merrill 62-31 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday at West High School.

West is now 2-1 this season, while Merrill drops to 1-5.

West led 37-7 at halftime on its way to the big victory.

Mia Ott scored eight points to lead Merrill. Wausau West statistics were not reported.

Wausau West will play a girls-boys doubleheader at D.C. Everest on Friday. The girls game begins at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.