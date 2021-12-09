Ronny A. Copeland, 28, of Wausau. Dec. 2, 2021: Operating while revoked - repeater, bail jumping

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Aaron J. Ziebell, 36, of Stevens Point. Dec. 2, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
  • Chardaye Magee, 34, of Wausau. Dec. 2, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • WANTED: Daniel Ort, 30, of Wausau. Warrant issued Dec. 7, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, second and subsequent offense – repeater; bail jumping
  • Elliot M. Spiller, 33, of Wausau. Dec. 2, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation – repeater, disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon, battery – domestic abuse, bail jumping
  • Parnell D. Brown, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 3, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse, bail jumping – repeater
  • Nicholas Piskula, 24, of Kronenwetter. Dec. 6, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • WANTED: Nathan R. Bailey, 31, of Wausau. Warrant issued Dec. 9, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Matthew P. Little, 43, of Devils Lake, ND. Dec. 2, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Laura Anderson, 59, of Mosinee. Dec. 7, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft
  • Robert K. Monday, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of prescriptions with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Ronny A. Copeland, 28, of Wausau. Dec. 2, 2021: Operating while revoked – repeater, bail jumping
  • Seth D. Zeller, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 2, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • WANTED: Stephanie Hyatt, 30, of Wausau. Warrant issued Dec. 7, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater
  • William R. Donat, 27, of Wausau. Dec. 2, 2021: Burglary, theft