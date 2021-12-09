Wausau Pilot & Review

A winter storm watch is in effect for Wausau and surrounding areas beginning Friday and extending through Saturday morning, with six or more inches of heavy snow predicted.

The National Weather Service also predicts ice of up to a tenth of an inch will accumulate for some neighboring counties including Waupaca, Waushara, Shawano and Oconto Counties. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Travel could be exceptionally difficult from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Expect patchy blowing snow to significantly reduce visibility while driving.

Travelers should monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Consider preparing a winter storm kit, including such items as a first aid kit, tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing in case you become stranded.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found at the 511WI Wisconsin traffic website.