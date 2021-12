Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East had four pins and won two matches by forfeit, but dropped a nonconference wrestling dual to Crandon 48-36 on Thursday at East High School.

Jake Steiner (138 pounds), Maddox Rye (145), Caleb Mouw (170) and Christian Emerson (182) won by pin for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East is scheduled to compete at the Sun Prairie Invitational on Saturday.

Crandon 48, Wausau East 36

195: Silas Dennee (CR) pinned Andrew Olson, 1:10.

220: Lucas Schuette (WE) won by forfeit.

285: Connor Lawrence (CR) pinned Elijah Parker-Coleman, 1:59.

106: Sam Havard (WE) won by forfeit.

113: Mason Dewing (CR) pinned Ryan Jaeger, 3:18.

120: Eian Wilson (CR) pinned Jack Bessette, 0:57.

126: Eliaas GLinski (CR) pinned Dawson Wolff-Plautz, 1:46.

132: Ty Dennee (CR) pinned Noah Rhea, 3:58.

138: Jake Steiner (WE) pinned Renn Marvin, 5:24.

145: Maddox Rye (WE) pinned Carsyn Mayer, 5:18.

152: Cole Shepherd (CR) pinned Prentis Steffen, 0:50.

160: Brett Palubicki (CR) pinned Garrison Stockwell, 1:17.

170: Caleb Mouw (WE) pinned Carter Bissonette, 2:56.

182: Christian Emerson (WE) pinned Rowyn Pagel, 3:08.