Wausau Pilot & Review

A winter storm that blew through central Wisconsin Saturday dumped just over 7.5 inches of snow in Wausau, according to the latest information from weather officials.

A spotter north of Wausau recorded 8 inches of snow, while locations to the north reported up to a foot of precipitation.

It could have been worse. St. Paul, Minn. reported 20 inches overnight.

Travel could be difficult throughout the day and evening Saturday as gusty winds will result in drifting snow and reduced visibility. Law enforcement in the area responded to dozens of slide-ins and crashes as the storm progressed, but lifted a county-wide tow ban early Saturday afternoon. So far, no fatalities have been reported.

Afternoon wind gusts of about 30 mph are expected Saturday but will diminish as the afternoon and evening progress.

On Sunday expect sunshine with a high near 35 degrees and southwest winds from 8 to 11 mph, though gusts could reach 23 mph, weather officials said.