Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people escaped safely from a burning home Saturday evening in the town of Corning, authorities said.

The blaze, at a home on Midway Road just north of County Hwy. M, was called in just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday after residents unsuccessfully used a fire extinguisher to fight flames coming from a water heater, authorities said. The occupants left the house and called 911.

When crews arrived the home was engulfed in flames.

Town of Corning fire crews, Merrill EMS and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to the scene. The Merrill and town of Hamburg assisted in battling the blaze.

No one was injured.