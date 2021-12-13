Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant events reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 13, 2021:

Two people were injured following a 2 vehicle crash on State Rd 64/107 near County Rd MM in the Town of Corning Tuesday night. A 16 year old Merrill girl was transported by ambulance and another 16 year old Merrill girl was taken to the hospital by private auto. The highway was closed for about an hour and a half.

Lincoln County Deputies responded to 5 vehicles in the ditch and 3 property damage crashes as a result of the snow storm Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

A 57 year old Merrill man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on County Rd X near County Rd C in the Town of Schley Friday night.

Lincoln County Deputies were kept busy during the snow storm Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. During this time they responded to 18 vehicles in the ditch and 6 property damage crashes. No injuries were reported in any of these instances.

A 50 year old Hopkins, MN man was stopped and cited for traveling 85 mph on USH 51 north of USH 8 in the Town of Bradley Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln County Deputies and the Merrill FD responded to a residence in the Town of Merrill for a vehicle fire. The vehicle caught fire after getting stuck while plowing snow. No injuries were reported.

An inmate of the Lincoln County Jail was charged with throwing/expelling a bodily substance by an inmate following an incident in the jail on Sunday afternoon.

Two people reported striking deer last week.