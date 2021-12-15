Wausau Pilot & Review

At least two people are injured following a crash on Hwy. 51 near County Hwy. WW, north of Wausau, according to emergency scanner reports.

The crash is one of two reported within minutes of each other, at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the greater Wausau area – as heavy fog blankets the area.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 51. One person appeared to be trapped inside an SUV and a child was in one of the vehicles involved. The extent of injuries has not yet been determined.

A second crash, also involving two vehicles, was reported on Hwy. 153. There are no reports of significant injuries in the second crash, though information is only preliminary at this time.

Police and rescue crews have responded to a multitude of crashes throughout central Wisconsin on Wednesday and the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation is urging travelers to use caution while driving due to difficult weather conditions.

This story will be updated as additional information is received.