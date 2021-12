Wausau Pilot & Review

Both lanes of Hwy. 45 at County Hwy. N in Waupaca County are closed Wednesday after a bus crash, with drivers urged to take an alternate route.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated a crash at about 12:40 p.m. involving a bus carrying more than two dozen passengers. There is no immediate word on injuries or whether additional vehicles were part of the crash.

Multiple agencies were called in to respond to the crash scene. This is a developing story.