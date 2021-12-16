(Wausau, WI)- The Wausau Cyclones will be taking part in the Eagle River Junior Hockey Classic presented by U-Bake on Friday, December 17th at “The Dome” in Eagle River versus the Oregon Tradesmen. The facility is home to the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame and was the first indoor hockey arena built in the state of Wisconsin back in 1925. Friday’s contest will be the first ever Junior Hockey game in the 96 year history of The Dome.

“The team is looking forward to being a part of playing a regular season game at an arena with such outstanding history and unique atmosphere The Dome provides,” stated Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe.

“Eagle River is excited to host the NA3HL, the Cyclones, and the Tradesman at our historic Eagle River Dome. Bringing this level of hockey to Eagle River has been a goal of ours. We are also looking forward to seeing Eagle River Alumni, Gunnar Schiffman, make his return to The Dome,” stated Eagle River Recreation Association Board Member Peter Anderson.

Limited tickets are available for the Eagle River Junior Hockey Classic via wausaucyclones.com. Stay connected during the season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and online at wausaucyclones.com. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey”, available on your favorite podcast network.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association.