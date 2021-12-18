Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the victim in a fatal Merrill-area fire as 71-year-old William H. Ohlmann, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Crews were called to a home at about 6 a.m. Friday at W185 State Hwy. 64 in the town of Pine River, east of Merrill, Lincoln County Sheriff Ken Schneider said, for a report of a house fire.

Flames were seen coming out of the home when deputies and fire crews arrived. Ohlmann died at the scene, Schneider said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.