WAUSAU – The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce encouraged its members and residents of the area to consider purchasing Chamber gift certificates for those on their holiday gift list again in 2021. For the first time, gift certificate sales for the Chamber topped $1 million dollars for a calendar year.

“We’ve targeted $1 million as a goal for a few years.” said David Eckmann, President and CEO of the Chamber. “I’m incredibly grateful to those who purchased gift certificates this year.”

“The impact of these gift certificates goes well beyond the initial purchase.” said Eckmann. “When redeemed, the flow of dollars will have indirect impacts on the greater Marathon County area, including small businesses and families”.

Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at hundreds of member businesses in the region, ensuring that these dollars are spent locally, much at small businesses.

The previous high mark for the organization was in 2019 when more than $900,000 in gift certificates were sold.

Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue. Search an online directory on WausauChamber.com for the most up-to-date list of businesses that accept Chamber gift certificates.

Call 715-845-6231 to place your order. Orders must be placed ahead of time and picked up by appointment at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce office at 200 Washington Street, Suite 120 in Wausau. Please allow three business days to process large orders. Order by Friday, December 17 to ensure that your gift certificates are ready for Christmas.