MARSHFIELD – Krista Hoglund has been named as Security Health Plan’s next chief executive officer.

Krista Hoglund

Hoglund, a native of Exeland, has been interim CEO for Security Health Plan since Aug. 1. She was previously chief actuary and financial officer for Security Health Plan, and spent 13 years in progressively advancing roles within Security Health Plan’s executive leadership, actuarial and business intelligence areas.

“Krista is superbly qualified for this position. I have been truly impressed by her leadership prowess over the past few months as interim CEO,” said Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney. “She maintained Security Health Plan as a vital and vibrant component of our health system, made thoughtful executive decisions, built a strong rapport with Health Plan leaders and employees, and represented the Health Plan in discussions with state and national leaders. As interim CEO, she set the stage for what she will be able to accomplish as CEO.”

Hoglund holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from University of Wisconsin-Stout and is working toward a master’s degree in business administration. In addition she is a current participant in the Carol Emmott Foundation Fellowship Program, and has completed several specialized leadership training programs. She is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries, and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.