STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point outscored D.C. Everest by double digits in each half and went on to a 75-53 win in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

James Jacobs scored 24 points and Nate Streveler added 21 for Stevens Point, which is now 3-4 overall and 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Marcus Hall poured in 22 points for D.C. Everest, which falls to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the Valley.

Stevens Point will compete at the Sentry Classic next week at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. The Panthers will play Eau Claire North on Dec. 29 and Stoughton on Dec. 30.

D.C. Everest will play Green Bay Southwest at the Kress Center on the UW-Green Bay campus on Dec. 28.

Panthers 75, Evergreens 53

D.C. Everest 26 27 – 53

Stevens Point 38 37 – 75

D.C. EVEREST (53): Conner McFarlane 1 0-0 3, Blake Nichols 0 1-2 1, Seth Vercimak 1 0-0 3, Joey Rombalski 1 0-0 2, Owen Soehl 1 1-2 4, Cohen Priebe 2 2-3 7, Marcus Hall 10 0-0 22, Wyatt Miles 1 0-0 3, Ben Prunuske 0 0-0 0, Arlin Sangster 4 0-0 8. FG: 21. FT: 4-7. 3-pointers: 7 (Hall 2, McFarlane 1, Vercimak 1, Soehl 1, Miles 1, Priebe 1). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-6, 0-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

STEVENS POINT (75): James Jacobs 10 3-3 24, Jack Dickelmann 1 0-0 2, Damien Cejka 3 1-2 9, Grant Chandanais 2 0-0 4, Baraka Makalin 2 3-4 7, Arriel Council 0 0-0 0, Jake Schultz 0 0-0 0, Parker Vanderloop 1 0-0 2, A.J. Earnest 0 0-0 0, Nate Streveler 9 1-4 21, Bennett Klisch 1 0-0 2, Danny Zdroik 2 0-0 4. FG: 31. FT: 8-13. 3-pointers: 5 (Cejka 2, Streveler 2, Jacobs 1). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 3-4, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.