WAUSAU – Horace Mann Middle School has named its December Citizens of the Month for being helpful to others.

The students are: Elle Boers, Jelena Chang, Carly Guenther, Jackson Heise, Jazzmine Hintze, Sawyer Krambs, Levi Moyer-Covey, Dominic Pitzo, Maria Pond, Lora Ross, Kateri Schemehorn, Gaige Stockwell, Liang Vang, Payden Wolff and Aydan Yang. Not pictured: Porsche Yang, Cooper Waggoner, Lydia LeNoble.

Source: Wausau School District