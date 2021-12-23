Wausau Pilot & Review

As we have in the past, Wausau Pilot & Review is continuing the longstanding newspaper tradition of printing children’s letters to Santa. Today is the last day to email those to us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com. All letters must be received before midnight on Dec. 23 to appear by the end of the day on Christmas Eve. At this late date, only emails will be accepted until the deadline – and thanks to those who mailed theirs in. Rest assured, we received them.

Letters to Santa first began regularly appearing in newspapers around the 1880s. Every December since then, newspapers across the nation have published children’s requests for the gifts they want most. To be clear, Santa lives at the North Pole – not here – but we are sharing these letters as a way to remember the magic of Christmas, through the eyes of the children in our community.

Scanned drawings are encouraged. Please include the first name and age of the child for publication.

In these turbulent times, we could all use a little faith and harmony. Perhaps the best way to spread joy during the Christmas season is by finding nuggets of cheer and hope.

And maybe, children’s letters to Santa Claus could provide that bit of welcome relief we all need.