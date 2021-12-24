Wausau Pilot & Review

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa am I a the good list? This is the best Christmas! Is Roodgh rily at the North pole? Roodgh the red-nosed reindeer is my faveret show! I wish that we had a elf at are house every Christmas. and does Roodgh lede the slay?

Love, Colton

Dear Santa,

I miss you and misis claws. How are you? I would like a rac car pleas.

Love, Christian

Dear Santa,

How have you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer been? I want a BMX scooter for Christmas. Me and my brother want a basketball goal together.

Merry Christmas,

William

Dear Santa,

Do youhave your Christmas tree up? I like your red soot. Please bring me a Popit.

Your friend, Ava

Dear Santa,

How are you? Is it rily kold thar? I wont a dron for Christmas thanks and say hi to Rudolf.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa, My name is Ruby and for Christmas, I would like a crown.

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year and I love you! I want a Peterbilt truck-but not real, a tractor, and a Trailor. I want a phone so I can call my dad who is oversees. I will leave you milk and cookies. I promise I am not being mean to Karson even when he is not nice. Thank you.

Love, Kayden

P.S. Are you real? I can keep a secret.

P.S.S. I know you are real. I believe in you andalways will!

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you? My name is Kelsee and I am 10 years old. My friends say you arent real but I hope you are. My wish is money for my mom. She is having a hard time. I dont need anything just that. She cries a lot and its been hard.

Love, Kelsee

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver and for Christmas, I would like a radio.

Dear Santa,

My name is Isla and I am 6 years old. I live in Wausau with my mom and dad and big brother Jackson. For Christmas I want the new Paw Patrol tower and a Bluey car and camper. Also could you bring my mom a new outfit to wear. I try to be good. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Dear Santa, I want a laser and a bike and a scooter. Love, Cade

Dear Santa,

I really really want a real horse. I really really want my cat Sissy to have babies. I really want you to come to my house. Will you spend the night? I want a real unicorn and a baby sister. And a new blanket.

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa, I really really want a barbee doll house. Love, Harley

Dear Santa,

What I Wont is a Toy truck and hot weels cars and now masks and now socks and a toy car and a now jacket and a blue monster truck and or a green monster truck and a now per of soos.

Love, Austin

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well. If your elves cant make right what I ask its cool. I would like a lego set and a drone and a bike so I can ride with my family. Or a waflemaker! I still believe in you. Have a merry christmas! Thak you!

From, Levi

Dear Santa,

I love you. Can you bri8ng presents? Can you bring me a chicken or a puppy? Or a computer or videogame. Thank you for being nice.

Love, Xio

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are the raindeer good? You are amazyng. I hope I get a lot of presents. One more thing is a Lego set and a blanket for Tae.

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

I would like an Xbox 360 and a pop-it and more elves and some robux please and some clothes and shoes please and some LOL dolls, please. Are you ok this Christmas? Are the Reindeer ok this year? How is Mrs. Claus? And can I have a puppy? Have a good Christmas.

Yours truly, Bella

Dear Santa,

I would like to get a hoverboard. I would like to get a choker. I would like to get a pop-it set. I would like to get magnetic little balls. I would like to get skirts. I would like to get a rabbit. I would like to get a stuffed animal of a cat and a dog. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Hannah

Dear Santa,

My name is Jett. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a basketball.

Love,

Jett

Dear Santa, My name is Joshua. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a Christmas sweater and hoodie, Christmas pajamas, and a plushie of Frosty. Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like some football gear, and I want all of the football gear. I would also like money. I am thankful for Jesus. I want a drone. so I can spy on people. I am 8 years old. Please bring all the boys & girls something for Christmas. An remember Jesus is the reason for the season. I will leave you milk & cookies.

Your friend,

Brayden

