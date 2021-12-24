Wausau Pilot & Review

Police and emergency crews are responding to multiple crashes, including a single-vehicle rollover near Ringle, as fog blankets the area and road conditions deteriorate.

So far, only minor injuries have been reported. The Ringle-area rollover was reported at about 11:40 a.m. on Hwy. 29.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is cautioning drivers Friday to drive with headlights on to ensure visibility to other drivers. Some scattered slippery spots, especially on bridge surfaces that are typically colder than roadways leading to and from them, are especially vulnerable.

Police say to avoid using cruise control so drivers can better feel when vehicle tires begin to lose traction and ensure extra space between vehicles.

“As always, please use good driving common sense, use good situational awareness, and drive for the conditions,” a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department post reads. “You may not care if you end up on Santa’s “naughty list;” you definitely don’t want to end up on ours . . . really.”