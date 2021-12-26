Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Veterans Needed. Heartland Hospice is seeking volunteers for their Vet-to-Vet program. Volunteers help improve the quality of life of their patients’ lives through social interaction and companionship. Those with a military background will be matched with a veteran who is currently receiving hospice services. In addition to social visits, veteran volunteers can assist with pinning ceremonies and Veteran’s Day events. Contact Amanda or McKenzie at 715-344-4541 or Amanda.Cottrell@hcr-manorcare.com or McKenzie.Jorgenson@hcr-manorcare.com to get involved.

Drivers Needed Across Marathon County. Volunteer with Faith in Action as a driver to take elderly people to and from appointments or the grocery store. Looking for people who are in outlying areas such as Hatley, Athens, Mosinee and Marathon. When the need arises, volunteers are contacted and asked if they are available to provide transportation (usually one week notice). Volunteer as often or as little as you like! Contact Jamie at FIA at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to get involved.

Package Up Meals on Wheels. Do you enjoy working with a group of friendly volunteers? ADRC-CW needs volunteers to package hot meals for the Meals on Wheels program at the ADRC-CW office in Wausau, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday- Friday. No cooking is done. Food is portioned and packed up for the volunteer drivers to pick up for the routes. Contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin (Wausau office) 715-261-6070 or visit www.adrc-cw.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Gloves, Mittens and Sleds Needed. Keep Area Teens Safe needs gloves, mittens and sleds for teens. Complete list of needs here: https://unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Call 715-298-5053 prior to dropping off. Drop off 8 a.m.-8 p.m. any day at 1115 Hillcrest Ave., Wausau.

Pantry Needs. The Women’s Community has various pantry needs including cheese, eggs, milk and butter. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for questions.

Source: United Way of Marathon County