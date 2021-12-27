Wausau Pilot & Review

One day after several inches of snow blanketed the area, the National Weather Service issued another winter weather advisory for Wausau and surrounding communities to begin on Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday with up to 4 inches expected, along with ice accumulations around a light glaze.

Weather officials say drivers should plan on slippery road conditions with hazardous travel by Tuesday evening. For up to date highway condition information, visit 511 Wisconsin.