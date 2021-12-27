Robert E. Hein

Robert (Bob) Edward Hein, 85, passed away peacefully December 23, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, WI. Robert was born February 7, 1936, in Milwaukee, where he worked for 45 years as a designer/draftsman and moved to Weston, WI to enjoy his retirement with family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 65 years, Lora Lee, and loving children, Lynda and Sherri, dearest grandchildren, Dan and Michelle, and great grandchildren, Grace and Gretchen. He is also survived by his sister Jean and numerous nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed many things in life like model train and tall ship building, gardening, enjoying the outdoors and most recently, Wii bowling.

A private celebration of life will be held in the spring at Wisconsin Memorial Park located in Brookfield, WI.

Virginia A. Blair

Virginia Ann Blair, 92, of Weston, Wisconsin, died December 25, 2021. On Christmas day, she took her last breath on Earth and took her first breath in eternity. She celebrated Christmas with Christ!

She will be remembered for her life of Godliness, love for family, and her faith in Christ as her personal Lord and Savior, who saw her through life and welcomed her into heaven.

Virginia was born in Stratford, Wisconsin July 27, 1929 to the late Fred and Lillian (Merwin) Eggebrecht. On October 22, 1949, she married Daniel Blair at Wausau Bible Church. He preceded her in death in 2004. He was the love of her life and she never stopped loving him. While raising her children, she worked as a floral designer at Wausau Floral.

She had a joy for life that came from her faith in Christ. She enjoyed camping, ice skating, cross country skiing, singing in the choir, and being involved in her church. She especially loved the time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Sherry Heinmets, Hudson, WI, Michelle (David) Marquardt, Weston, WI, Renee (Larry) Cornelius, Shawano, WI, six grandchildren, Kristin (Matt) Sullivan, Anna (Preston) Smith, Joelle (Ryan) McCormick, Kimberly (Scott) Perkins, Eric (Dani) Cornelius, Jordan (Erin) Cornelius, nine great grandchildren, and one brother, Larry Eggebrecht.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Wausau Bible Church at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Chris Juvinall will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.

She will be remembered with much love, respect and admiration.

Lois M. Leslie

Lois Marie Leslie, 95, of Wausau entered the eternal gates of Heaven on December 21, 2021.

She was born November 4, 1926 to Peter and Margaret (Wernecke) Schroeder in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Lois graduated from Nathan Hale – West Allis in 1944 and on July 13, 1946 she married Robert Porter Leslie and had four children.

Throughout her life, Lois was always there for her family. She cared for everyone she loved and always kept her home open for whoever needed to stop by. She enjoyed her time on the lake in Harrison Hills and over 25 winters in Lady Lake, Florida. She loved dancing, water skiing, volunteering and her service to the church and community. Her faith and comfort in Jesus will be missed and held dear by all who knew her. Blessed be the memory of Lois Leslie.

She is survived by her children, Jayne (Robert) Germinaro, Lynne (William) Marris, David (DeAnne) Leslie; grandchildren, Daniel (Stephanie) Wage, Jennifer Wage, Andrew (Selena) Marris, Kimberly (Matthew) Hembrook, Amy (Nick) Kavelaris, Lindsay (Aldo) Martinez and Matthew (Lanai) Leslie; Mitzi (Paul) Doolen, Keli (Kevin) McKenna, Robert, Jr (Kelsey) Germinaro and Jim Germinaro; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Carole Berg and other dear relatives and friends.

Lois was greeted in heaven by her parents; husband, Robert and daughter, Roberta Leslie.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, December 30 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston, WI 54476, visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Cemetery of New Berlin, Wisconsin. Brainard Funeral Home of Weston is assisting the family. www.BrainardFuneral.com

The Family would like to thank the entire staff at Pride for the care, love and support they gave to Lois.

In Lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

Daniel Stroik

Daniel “Donny” Stroik, 79, of Wausau, passed away December 21, 2021.

He was born January 14, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Stanley and Evelyn (Grzywacz) Stroik.

Donny graduated from DC Everest High school in Wausau, moved to Milwaukee for a while and worked as a painter. He eventually returned back home to Wausau where he continued his painting career.

Family was most important to Donny and going fishing is what he enjoyed. Later in life he liked taking his mother out to the church picnics whenever possible. His peaceful presence and love for his family will be dearly missed.

Donny is survived by his siblings, Lawrence (Jan) Stroik, Richard Stroik, Ronald (Jenny) Stroik, Gary (Julie) Stroik, Cheryl (Tony) Raczek, Karen Tekippe, Janel (Dick) Dunaj and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents; brother, William Stroik and sister-in-law, Carol Stroik.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort St, with visitation from 9:30 am – 11:00 am at the church. Interment will be in the St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery. Livestreaming of the funeral can be viewed at www.BrainardFuneral.com; Brainard Funeral Home of Weston is assisting the family.

Richard H. Treu

Richard H. Treu, 81, Wausau, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

He was born November 29, 1940, in Wausau, son of the late Clarence and Irene (Grade) Treu. On June 1, 1963, he married Carol Koziel at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

Richard graduated from Wausau East High School and served in the United States Air Force. He furthered his education at NTC, achieving a degree in Marketing.

Richard was most proud of his career as a truck driver starting with Carlson-Thaler Trucking, then purchasing his own semi and establishing CTH Trucking. He continued his trucking career with Klemm Tank Lines and retired from Cedar Grove Warehouse. Richard estimated he drove nearly four million miles in his career.

He enjoyed horseshoes, fishing, camping, muscle cars and lived every day for his family. He was very involved with the Boy Scouts at Franklin School Troop 413 and St. Michael’s Troop 456. He encouraged and assisted 13 scouts to achieve Eagle including his two sons. Richard was honored to be Rookie of the Year and Scoutmaster of the Year.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Treu, Wausau, his sons, Christopher (Jodi) Treu, Aniwa, Heath Mike (Paula) Treu, Wausau, his grandchildren, Morgan (Nick) Stubbe, Birnamwood, Whitney Treu, Wausau, Anthony (Elyssa) Treu, Wausau, Vincent Treu, Wausau and great granddaughter, Allison Treu, Wausau. Bonus grandchildren include Lily and Joe Witucki. His siblings Clarence (Gail) Treu, Virginia Jonas and Charlotte (Mike) Nordstrum.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Richard “Ricky” Paul Treu, sister, Jacqueline Chong and father-in-law, Leonard Koziel Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

A special thank you to the Marshfield team including nurses and staff for their care, compassion and friendship. He fought pulmonary lung disease but retained his humor until the very end. You are truly amazing heroes.

Donald W. Wenzel

Donald “Don” Walter Wenzel, entered peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, December 26, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Pride TLC, Weston.

He was born in Wausau on June 1, 1933, to the late Walter and Alma (Krueger) Wenzel.

Don married Marie Pyan at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Wausau, on April 14, 1956. Together they operated the family farm until retirement. Don & Marie spent 65 loving years together.

Don was an Army veteran and served his community as a volunteer firefighter for many years for the town of Hewitt. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he held various offices on the church council. Don enjoyed the outdoors, the Packers, auctions and steam engine shows, but most important to him was his family.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Marie; on son, Allen (Diane) Wenzel, Madison and their children Miles (Kristina) Wenzel and Meghan Wenzel; two daughters, Gloria (Jim Leiterman) Grubb, Wausau, and her children, Jeremy (Brenda) Grubb and Joshua (Elizabeth) Grubb; Debra (Gene) Traska, Aniwa and their children, Amber (Kevin) Damitz, Alison (Kyle) Vlietstra and Andrea (Dustin) Huber.

Other survivors include great-grandchildren, Elijah and Sawyer Grubb, Emily, Page, Wesley and Claire Grubb, Brady Donald Damitz, Ava Damitz and Chase Huber, two sisters, Marilyn (Bud) Suckow, Stratford, and Marlene (Dave) Fox, Irma.

Don was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Cecilia Grubb.

You will be truly missed but we are glad you are home with Jesus.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon, Monday, January 3, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Aniwa. Rev. Ryan Fehrmann will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at Zion Lutheran Church. Masks are optional but encouraged.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs at Pride TLC and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind, compassionate care given to Don.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dale R. Becker

Dale R. Becker passed away peacefully in his sleep in the comfort for his own home on Friday December 17th, 2021. Dale’s passing was sudden and unexpected coming while battling a short illness.

Dale was an insanely hard worker, who was rarely not busy whether it be at work, working on cars or spending time with family and good friends. Dale had a great sarcastic sense of humor and his personality stood out from most people. Those who knew Dale know he was a heartwarming guy and can likely still picture his goofy laugh and smile. Dale would go to any length to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, he has touched so many people’s hearts and now he leaves a hole in the hearts of the loved ones that cared so deeply for him. In his free time, Dale was passionate about riding his motorcycle.

Dale was born December 29th, 1966 in Medford to his parents Lorenz Becker and Esther (Gollhardt) Becker. Dale never married but has 3 children and 5 grandchildren who he dearly loved. A proud grandfather, Dale was always talking about his babies (grandbabies) and how much he enjoyed being a grandpa.

Dale is survived by his children, Lacey Burkhardt, Dylan (Alesha) Becker and Zachary Becker as well as his grandchildren, Halona Burkhardt, Russell Burkhardt III, Braelynn Becker, Karter Burkhardt and Braxtyn Becker. Dale is also survived by brothers David and Robert Becker and many friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lorenz Becker Jr, Sharon (Becker) Frelichowski, and Michael Becker.

A celebration of Dale’s life will be held on December 28th from 10am-1pm at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield Wisconsin.

Dr. Jeffrey D. Below

Dr. Jeffrey David ‘Doc’ Below, 63 of Birnamwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home on the Embarrass River, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

He was born on June 12, 1958 in Antigo, a son to David and Marlene (Hanson) Below. He married Mary Ann Korbisch on February 14, 1986.

Jeff attended Peace Lutheran Elementary School and was a 1976 graduate from Antigo High School. He graduated from the University of Stevens Point in 1980 and then attended Palmer College graduating in 1983 with a degree in Doctor of Chiropractic.

He, along with his wife, owned and operated Below Chiropractic in Wittenberg for over 25 years until his retirement in 2011.

Jeff loved sports and was an avid baseball player, golfer and outdoorsman. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Milwaukee Bucks and was a forever Pointer fan as he played baseball for the UW Stevens Point baseball team while attending college there. He also played for the Deerbrook Baseball team contributing to a BABA State Grand Championship. He played for the White Lake Warriors Baseball team, the Birnamwood Kings Baseball team and he played softball for Dinky’s Softball team in Mattoon. One of his biggest highlights was being Manager/Coach/Player for the Antigo Cardinal Baseball team which was a semi pro team in the North Eastern League. They dominated teams from all over the State and won several tournaments annually.

Jeff also had a passion for archery hunting, harvesting over 35 pope and young whitetails. He and his brothers and families would track the deer after each harvest, a family tradition that is still being carried on today. He also loved fishing. When he wasn’t working or playing ball in the summer, you could find him and his wife spending endless hours in the boat or in the backyard trout fishing. He also was a very good golfer and he would be the first one to tell you that. Jeff didn’t lack confidence which contributed to his success in everything he did.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, Zachary (Chelsea) of Huntington Beach, CA, and a daughter Barbara Jo (Brad Stankowski) of Clintonville, and a special friend Scott (Allison) Hoelzel of Kaukauna. He is further survived by his brothers, Douglas (Julia) of Pelican Lake and Greg (Catherine) of Pelican Lake; a sister Dawn (David) Brandow of Antigo; brothers-in-law, Matt (Sally) Korbisch of Wittenberg, Mark (Doreen) Korbisch, Fran (Diane) Korbisch and Luke (Renee) Korbisch all of Birnamwood and a sisters-in-law, Margaret ‘Maggie’ Korbisch, Joanie (Jim) Karpf and Ruthie (Norm) Safford, all of Birnamwood, Rosie (Tom) Egging of Mattoon and Grace (Edwin) Mrozenski of Hatley.

Jeff is also survived by his aunts, Shirley Hoague, Fern Schumaker and Carol Gisiner. He will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews, Beau (Lindsey) Below, Britney (Chad) Bolkema, Blake, Cody and Dani Below, Brooke (Tyler) Lewis, Colton Brandow, Charlotte (Tim) Hitz, Jesse (Kimmi) Cummings, Diana Myers, Mary Lynn Korbisch, Mike (Ginger) Egging, Tony (Gena) Egging, Sara (Todd) Willcome, Terri (Tyson) Carter, Jon (Brittany) Heinz, Mark (Rachel) Korbisch, Peter (Katie) Korbisch, Bethany (Hoakie) Marven, Nicole and Kyle Korbisch, Rachel (Kyle) Buntrock and Courtney (Charlie) Weller and his beloved cat, Meeka. He is further survived by many cousins and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Frank and Margaret Korbisch; brother-in-law, Aaron Cummings; a niece, Abigail Korbisch; a nephew, Samuel Egging and several aunts and uncles.

A Remembrance Service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg.

Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.