The Wausau American Legion Post 10 members along with many local volunteers and the Air & Army National Guard delivered Christmas meals to area Veterans on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

National Guard volunteers, left to right: Derrick Buzzell, Kenneth Bentzler, Taylor Crum, You, Jacob Coleman, Ethan Stapleton

Nearly 100 Veterans and their families were provided meals cooked by Bunkers Restaurant as a thank you for their service.

The Man of Honor Society in Wausau provided 260 pounds of ham which was part of the 390 meals. Because of the donation of the ham, the post was able to include a pumpkin pie and whipped cream with the meals. The volunteers and Veterans who received the Christmas meals were very happy to be a part of the meal program.

This Post 10 “Veterans Helping Veterans” program was created to provide meals for veterans in need on the holidays. In the past two years the post has delivered over 2900 meal to Veterans with the help of our volunteers and generous local individual and business donations.

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann