Wausau Pilot & Review

A man was found pinned beneath a UTV Tuesday morning east of Wausau, but his condition has not yet been released.

Rescue crews were called at about 9 a.m. to 170215 County Hwy. N, near County Hwy. Q and Eau Claire River Road, in the town of Ringle, after the crash site was discovered.

Along with the Ringle Fire Chief and personnel, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as official details are confirmed.